Connect with us

BN TV Events Style

See How Tyla's 'Sands of Time' Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini BTS at the Met Gala

BN TV Cuisine

Elevate Your Stew with Raphiat's Lifestyle Scent Leaf Flavourful Twist

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille Switches Things Up with "Palava" | Watch the Lyric Video

BN TV Music Scoop

"I Met Rihanna and Didn't Believe It Was Real" - Ayra Starr on ABC's News Live Prime

BN TV Career

Asa Asika Discusses Business & Creativity on Episode 6 of "Business and Booze

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Meets An Old Classmate in Episode 6 of "Manless"

BN TV Music

Watch Flavour Revisit "Chinny Baby" with a Live Performance

BN TV Music

New Video: Nasboi - Small Money

BN TV

See How Tyla’s ‘Sands of Time’ Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini BTS at the Met Gala

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The beautiful Tyla made her Met Gala debut as the Mistress of Time & Land, blowing everyone away in a Balmain by Olivier Rousteing dress made from sand.

After her sensational ascension of the famed MET steps, Balmain’s creative director set her “free” with the stroke of his scissors making it possible for Tyla (who had to be carried around in her full-length Sands of Time dress) to move around on her own. Olivier converted the full-length masterpiece into a gorgeous mini gown with an impressive freehand cut, right on Tyla’s body.

Want to watch the magic happen? Click the  ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Some dresses are made to last a generation, others are made to last for a night and this dress albeit symbolic is one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tyla

Stylist: @katieqian

Dress: @balmain by @olivier_rousteing

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php