See How Tyla’s ‘Sands of Time’ Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini BTS at the Met Gala
The beautiful Tyla made her Met Gala debut as “the Mistress of Time & Land“, blowing everyone away in a Balmain by Olivier Rousteing dress made from sand.
After her sensational ascension of the famed MET steps, Balmain’s creative director set her “free” with the stroke of his scissors making it possible for Tyla (who had to be carried around in her full-length Sands of Time dress) to move around on her own. Olivier converted the full-length masterpiece into a gorgeous mini gown with an impressive freehand cut, right on Tyla’s body.
Want to watch the magic happen? Click the ▶ button below:
Some dresses are made to last a generation, others are made to last for a night and this dress albeit symbolic is one.
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @tyla
Stylist: @katieqian
Dress: @balmain by @olivier_rousteing