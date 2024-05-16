BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

The Vibe System

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: THE ROOFTOP (PARKHILL HOTEL)

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Weekly Saturday Yoga Classes

Date: Saturday, May 11 2024 – Saturday, May 25 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Unit 7, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE



Chef Fregz: Who We Are Becoming The Dinner Series II Date : Saturday, May 18, 2024 : Saturday, May 18, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM Venue: Pura Vida Residence. Ikoyi , Lagos RSVP: HERE

Bookcraft and More

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: NIA TOWER, 42 SAKA TINUBU, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS.

RSVP: HERE

Unwind & Relax 3.0

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Tarkwabay Beach, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Ibadan Chill Out Hangout

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Arnheim, 16 Kudeti Avenue, Onireke Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State

RSVP: HERE



Showtime Community Cup

Date: Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, May 29, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Meadow Hall, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.