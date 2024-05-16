Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

BN TV Events Style

See How Tyla's 'Sands of Time' Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini BTS at the Met Gala

Events News Promotions

WARIF’s Fundraising Event Shines Light on Survivors’ Stories

Events News Promotions

Onga Celebrates Culture and Talent: Sponsors AMVCA Cultural Day and Best Lead Actress Award

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Events News Promotions

A Delicious Collaboration: Providus Bank And Awari Announce Burger Week 2024

Events News Promotions

Honoring Excellence: WimBiz Celebrates Departing Executive Director, Hansatu Adegbite

Events Promotions

TECNO Lights Up the 10th AMVCA with Technological Splendor | Enjoy the Highlights

Culture Events Promotions

Omoluabi Ayato: Goldberg Showcases the Unique Beauty of the African Culture at the AMVCA10

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

The Vibe System 

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024
Time: 8 PM
VenueTHE ROOFTOP (PARKHILL HOTEL)
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Friday, May 3, 2024 – Saturday, June 1 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Arcade Zone Launch

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueShodex Garden, Anthony, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Art Therapy Session 

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: 9A Oko Awo St, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Weekly Saturday Yoga Classes 

Date: Saturday, May 11 2024 – Saturday, May 25 2024
Time: 10 AM
VenueUnit 7, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE


Chef Fregz: Who We Are Becoming The Dinner Series II

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM
RSVPHERE
Bookcraft and More 

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: NIA TOWER, 42 SAKA TINUBU, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS.
RSVP: HERE

Unwind & Relax 3.0

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 1 PM
VenueTarkwabay Beach, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Ibadan Chill Out Hangout

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024
Time: 11 AM
VenueArnheim, 16 Kudeti Avenue, Onireke Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State
RSVPHERE


Showtime Community Cup

Date: Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, May 29, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Meadow Hall, Lekki
RSVPHERE

 

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php