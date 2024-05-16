BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, May 17, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
The Vibe System
Date: Friday, May 17, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: THE ROOFTOP (PARKHILL HOTEL)
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Arcade Zone Launch
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Shodex Garden, Anthony, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Art Therapy Session
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: 9A Oko Awo St, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Weekly Saturday Yoga Classes
Date: Saturday, May 11 2024 – Saturday, May 25 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Unit 7, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE
Chef Fregz: Who We Are Becoming The Dinner Series II
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: NIA TOWER, 42 SAKA TINUBU, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS.
RSVP: HERE
Unwind & Relax 3.0
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Tarkwabay Beach, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Ibadan Chill Out Hangout
Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Arnheim, 16 Kudeti Avenue, Onireke Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State
RSVP: HERE
Showtime Community Cup
Date: Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, May 29, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Meadow Hall, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.