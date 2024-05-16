Connect with us

Elevate Your Stew with Raphiat’s Lifestyle Scent Leaf Flavourful Twist

Tired of the same old stew for your rice? Shake things up with this flavourful twist using scent leaves.

These potent aromatic leaves, also known as efirin, nchanwu, or daidoya, have numerous health benefits. Rafiat’s Lifestyle elevates your stew experience by incorporating a generous amount of scent leaves. But the key is to simmer them briefly – less than a minute – to preserve their valuable nutrients.

She pairs this stew with white rice, beans, and fried plantains. Now that’s a perfect meal!

Watch how she makes it below

