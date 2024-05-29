Connect with us

Events Promotions

“Express Your Immaculate 2.0”: Hypo Bleach Shines at the 2024 AMVCA | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Access Bank Hosts Exclusive Roundtable to Empower Women in the Event Industry

Events Living Promotions

Moniepoint: Celebrating Children and Promoting Financial Literacy in Low-Income Communities

Events Promotions

Unveiling the Future of Work: Asana Debuts in Lagos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Events News Promotions

SuperSport Partner Venues Kick Off with Electrifying Lagos Launch

Events Promotions TRAVEL

Africa Soft Power ‘24 Is Here: BellaNaija’s Damilola Will Be in Kigali to Share All the Exciting Moments | May 28 - 31

Career Events Promotions

Optiva Capital's Dr. Kimemia Champions Women's Empowerment at SheCan 5.0

Events Promotions

Get Ready: Gordon’s Playground is Back for Gin Lovers!

Events

“Express Your Immaculate 2.0”: Hypo Bleach Shines at the 2024 AMVCA | Get the Scoop

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was a night to remember, with Hypo Bleach making a notable impact with its “Express Your Immaculate” contest. The event, which recognizes outstanding achievements in African cinema and the film industry, saw Hypo Bleach partner with AMVCA to promote cleanliness, elegance, and brilliance in white.

The Hypo Bleach booth was a popular attraction at the event, with attendees wearing white outfits, with attendees showcasing their immaculate white outfits. The ‘Express Your Immaculate’ contest, a rare opportunity, invited attendees to the Hypo booth to take pictures and stand a chance to win a grand prize of 500,000 Naira. Former BBN housemates Tacha and Elozonam emerged as the lucky winners, impressing the judges with their white attire and elegance.

The award ceremony, held at the Hypo Head Office in Lagos, was attended by the winners, as well as Hypo Bleach representatives, including Assistant Brand Manager Spencer Eyet, Assistant Brand Manager for Hypo Toilet Cleaner Emmanuel Inyang, Group Head of Digital, Kenneth Iruonagbe, and Group Head of Media, Adeola Amosun.

Speaking at the event, Spencer Eyet, Assistant Brand Manager for Hypo Bleach, reiterated the brand’s unwavering belief in the power of cleanliness and its profound impact on our lives.

“At Hypo, cleanliness is not just about the product; it’s a lifestyle. We’re thrilled to see people embracing this lifestyle, wearing white that exudes class, elegance, and confidence.”

The winners were given a tour of the Hypo Homecare Products Limited office, culminating in a photo session and the presentation of their rewards. In a heartwarming moment, the awardees thanked Hypo Bleach in their respective native languages.

For more information on Hypo and its range of products, follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HypoGoWipeO (@hypogowipeo)

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php