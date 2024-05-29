“Express Your Immaculate 2.0”: Hypo Bleach Shines at the 2024 AMVCA | Get the Scoop

The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was a night to remember, with Hypo Bleach making a notable impact with its “Express Your Immaculate” contest. The event, which recognizes outstanding achievements in African cinema and the film industry, saw Hypo Bleach partner with AMVCA to promote cleanliness, elegance, and brilliance in white.

The Hypo Bleach booth was a popular attraction at the event, with attendees wearing white outfits, with attendees showcasing their immaculate white outfits. The ‘Express Your Immaculate’ contest, a rare opportunity, invited attendees to the Hypo booth to take pictures and stand a chance to win a grand prize of 500,000 Naira. Former BBN housemates Tacha and Elozonam emerged as the lucky winners, impressing the judges with their white attire and elegance.

The award ceremony, held at the Hypo Head Office in Lagos, was attended by the winners, as well as Hypo Bleach representatives, including Assistant Brand Manager Spencer Eyet, Assistant Brand Manager for Hypo Toilet Cleaner Emmanuel Inyang, Group Head of Digital, Kenneth Iruonagbe, and Group Head of Media, Adeola Amosun.

Speaking at the event, Spencer Eyet, Assistant Brand Manager for Hypo Bleach, reiterated the brand’s unwavering belief in the power of cleanliness and its profound impact on our lives.

“At Hypo, cleanliness is not just about the product; it’s a lifestyle. We’re thrilled to see people embracing this lifestyle, wearing white that exudes class, elegance, and confidence.”

The winners were given a tour of the Hypo Homecare Products Limited office, culminating in a photo session and the presentation of their rewards. In a heartwarming moment, the awardees thanked Hypo Bleach in their respective native languages.

