Boston Celtics Win 18th Championship as NBA Africa Hosts Watch Parties Across Africa

The Boston Celtics are crowned the 2024 NBA Champions for the 18th time on Tuesday, June 18. The Celtics ended a 16-year drought by beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston to end the series 4-1.

The Celtics sealed the season with an emphatic win which saw Jaylen Brown awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game throughout the NBA Finals. Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum finished with a double-double and game-high of 31 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists.

In celebration of the NBA Finals, NBA Africa hosted four NBA Finals Watch Parties in four different cities on the continent. Fans from Lagos, Nigeria; Nairobi, Kenya; Johannesburg and Durban, South Africa gathered to watch Game 4 of the finals that saw the eventual champions lose to the Mavericks going into Game 5.

In their numbers across the four cities, fans engaged in various activations playing NBA2K, basketball arcade games and taking part in various photo opportunities.

