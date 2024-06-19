Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Paris Fashion Week returns with a banging Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 season. The shows kicked off on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 with Afrobeat stars making uber-stylish appearances at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show.

Here’s a quick take at Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, and Stormzy‘s arrivals, all serving luxe street style. Maluma was also spotted in Louis Vuitton pieces styled by Nigerian stylist, Ugo Mozie. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Video: @styledumonde via @voguemagazine

