Connect with us

Events Music News Style

Mr Eazi Rocked Luxe Street Style to Pharrell WIlliams' SS25 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Events Inspired Promotions

Discover the Exquisite Showcase of African Opulence as Africana Live takes Hackney by Storm

Events Music

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll & Rauw Alejandro To Headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Beauty Events News Style

WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

Events Promotions Style

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

Events Promotions

Introducing the Vintage Summer Collection by The Ladymaker!

Events Promotions

See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

Events Promotions

Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Commemorative Logo

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

Events

Mr Eazi Rocked Luxe Street Style to Pharrell WIlliams’ SS25 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

Avatar photo

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Paris Fashion Week is back with its Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 shows which kicked off on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 and Afrobeat stars are already making stylish appearances at the event.

Singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi showed up for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show in a black and white Louis Vuitton jacket, baggy trousers and dapper dress shoes. He paired the voguish look with rectangular sunglasses. Swipe through the carousels below to see his portraits:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Don Eazi (@mreazi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

Muse: @mreazi

Jacket: @louisvutton

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”
css.php