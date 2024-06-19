Events
Mr Eazi Rocked Luxe Street Style to Pharrell WIlliams’ SS25 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris
Paris Fashion Week is back with its Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 shows which kicked off on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 and Afrobeat stars are already making stylish appearances at the event.
Singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi showed up for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show in a black and white Louis Vuitton jacket, baggy trousers and dapper dress shoes. He paired the voguish look with rectangular sunglasses. Swipe through the carousels below to see his portraits:
CREDITS
Muse: @mreazi
Jacket: @louisvutton