Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of “Princess Going Digital”

Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter, Amaarae, has released a live performance of “Princess Going Digital” for Vevo.

“Princess Going Digital” is from her recent album “‘Fountain Baby” released last year in June. The album reveals Amaarae as a fearless creator and inhabitor of experimental sonic worlds.

Vevo’s cameras capture a fresh perspective on Amaarae’s dynamic delivery. Channelling an inner emcee, she commands the stage, effortlessly switching between confident mic work, captivating eye contact, and rapid-fire lyrical bursts.

Enjoy the live performance below: