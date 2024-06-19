Nicole & Feyi Wrap up Season 1 of “Mummy Mayhem” Podcast with a Special Announcement

The mums have a surprise! Buckle up for some good news and a bittersweet announcement.

First, the fantastic news is that the “Mummy Mayhem” podcast is now being sponsored by Baileys. Congratulations to the team!

Now, for the bittersweet part: this episode is the finale of season 1. And to cap off the season, hosts Nicole Chikwe and Feyi Bello answer their audience’s burning questions on everything related to motherhood, promising a return soon for season 2 of the podcast

