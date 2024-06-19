Connect with us

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Wrap up Season 1 of "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast with a Special Announcement

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

BN TV Music

Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of "Princess Going Digital"

BN TV Cuisine

No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify's Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

BN TV Music

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

BN TV Inspired Living Style

Cuppy Is in Her Upcycling Era: Watch Her Sustainability Conversation on the SATCoL Podcast

BN TV Music Style

Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

BN TV Music

Adewale Ayuba Talks Fuji Music & Maintaining Relevance with Teju Babyface

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of Emmanuel Iren's "What About Us?" Starring Kunle Remi, Folu Storms & Uzor Arukwe

BN TV Inspired Living Music

Adekunle Gold Talks About Sickle Cell Advocacy on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers

BN TV

Nicole & Feyi Wrap up Season 1 of “Mummy Mayhem” Podcast with a Special Announcement

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The mums have a surprise! Buckle up for some good news and a bittersweet announcement.

First, the fantastic news is that the “Mummy Mayhem” podcast is now being sponsored by Baileys. Congratulations to the team!

Now, for the bittersweet part: this episode is the finale of season 1. And to cap off the season, hosts Nicole Chikwe and Feyi Bello answer their audience’s burning questions on everything related to motherhood, promising a return soon for season 2 of the podcast

Did you miss any episode of the first season of the “Mummy Mayhem Podcast”? Catch up here.

Watch the finale below:

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”
css.php