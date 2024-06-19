Emmanuel Ikubese Collaborates with Ibquake & Neon Adejo for Sickle Cell Awareness

June 19th marks World Sickle Cell Day, a day dedicated to raising public awareness and understanding of the disease and the challenges patients face.

Actor and media personality, Emmanuel Ikubese is using his multimedia initiative, The Mzigo Project, to inspire hope and increase awareness about sickle cell disease. Recently, the initiative partnered with SAMI (Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Institute) at the Lagos State City Marathon for the Run4AWarriorChallenge to raise funds to provide medical insurance to low-income sickle cell warriors.

Today, on World Sickle Cell Day, The Mzigo Project launches the Sing4ASickleCellWarriorChallenge, engaging the power of music for advocacy. Collaborating with spoken word artist Ibquake and musician Neon Adejo, they’ve created a song (produced by Fome Peters) to raise awareness and inspire hope within the sickle cell community.

Watch a performance of the song below: