Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings’ “The Dish”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For nearly a hundred years, the Michelin Guide has been awarding stars to the world’s best chefs, but so far, only two Black women have received the honour and the second woman is Nigerian-born Adejoké Bakare. Earlier this year, she made history in the culinary world as the first black female Michelin-starred chef in the UK and the second globally

CBS Mornings’ “The Dish” visited Adejoké at her London restaurant, Chishuru, to savour her West African-inspired cuisines and ask her about her Michelin recognition and the deeper meaning of food for Adejoké.

“Food is not just sustenance for us. It can be a form of worship and care,” she explains. “If we say we love you, we don’t just verbalise it; we show it through our food.”

Regarding her Michelin star, Adejoké says, “It’s validation that West African food can be in the same class on the culinary stage as the French food.”

Watch below:

