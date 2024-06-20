Connect with us

Lady Ruth Wins Big in TECNO Jingle Contest on Nigeria Idol

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single "Man Not God"

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Mr Eazi Rocked Luxe Street Style to Pharrell WIlliams' SS25 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of "Princess Going Digital"

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll & Rauw Alejandro To Headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Simi's 5th Album "Lost And Found" Arrives July 5th!

Adewale Ayuba Talks Fuji Music & Maintaining Relevance with Teju Babyface

Lady Ruth Wins Big in TECNO Jingle Contest on Nigeria Idol

by TECNO
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Like life, the journey to stardom on Nigeria Idol is often filled with highs and lows. But amidst the bittersweet moments, there are always silver linings. During the Nigeria Idol live show on Sunday, the spotlight shone brightly on Lady Ruth, who was crowned the winner of the TECNO Jingle Contest despite her departure from the competition.

This challenge required contestants to create a jingle for the TECNO CAMON 30, and Lady Ruth’s creativity and musical prowess earned her this prize. Announced by guest judge Pheelz, Lady Ruth walked away with a cash prize of N500,000, making her exit from the show triumphant.

The excitement didn’t end there. Benjamin Omosivie was announced as the winner of the Home Edition of Nigerian Idol, also sponsored by TECNO. His stellar home performance won the hearts of many, proving that talent can thrive in any setting.

Fans who engaged with the show on social media were also winners. Those who answered trivia questions correctly were rewarded with fantastic prizes, making it a night of joy and celebration for all involved.

These victories highlight TECNO’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and providing platforms for everyone to shine. Lady Ruth and Benjamin Omosivie‘s successes testify to the rewarding journey with TECNO on Nigeria Idol.

If you are still on the fence, now is the perfect time to jump in and join the winning trail.

Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X to find out how you can be the next winner. With plenty of exciting prizes still up for grabs, TECNO continues to offer opportunities for new stars to emerge every week.

Don’t miss out – be part of the TECNO success story today!

