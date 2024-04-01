Love Happened The Moment Adams Came Across Romola’s Page on Instagram!

Isn’t it amazing how something as little as a simple DM can lead you to a lifetime of bliss? The first time Adams came across Romola’s photo in a mutual friend’s story, something about her caught his full attention.

He shot his shot with a DM and certainly did not miss! They had a lovely Nikkah ceremony with their loved ones present. Shortly after, they also had a Yoruba traditional ceremony where they repped their roots with elegance. These two have proven to us that love and style are such a sweet mix. They came through with a back-to-back slay throughout their big day and we are certainly taking style lessons from them. You’ll love every bit of their photos as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

Credits

Bride @romola_

Creative Direction and Bridal Styling @thewardrobemanager

Planner @mkbrand_events

Asooke Outfit @marveeofficial

Reception Outfit @emaginebybukola

Makeup @joycejacob_jjb

Gele @dbellezza_gele

Hair Stylist @amuzatfatimah

Fabric (Aso Oke) @wovenmarketafrica

Photography @damimanuels

Videography @rmstudios_