Weddings
Love Happened The Moment Adams Came Across Romola’s Page on Instagram!
Isn’t it amazing how something as little as a simple DM can lead you to a lifetime of bliss? The first time Adams came across Romola’s photo in a mutual friend’s story, something about her caught his full attention.
He shot his shot with a DM and certainly did not miss! They had a lovely Nikkah ceremony with their loved ones present. Shortly after, they also had a Yoruba traditional ceremony where they repped their roots with elegance. These two have proven to us that love and style are such a sweet mix. They came through with a back-to-back slay throughout their big day and we are certainly taking style lessons from them. You’ll love every bit of their photos as you scroll.
Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:
Credits
Bride @romola_
Creative Direction and Bridal Styling @thewardrobemanager
Planner @mkbrand_events
Asooke Outfit @marveeofficial
Reception Outfit @emaginebybukola
Makeup @joycejacob_jjb
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Hair Stylist @amuzatfatimah
Fabric (Aso Oke) @wovenmarketafrica
Photography @damimanuels
Videography @rmstudios_