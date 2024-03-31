Victor Found The Love of His Life, Kiekie On a Road Trip To Lagos!

They say everything happens for a reason and we can’t agree more. Sometimes, those seemingly unpleasant situations could just lead you to something or someone special.

Even though Kikie and Victor met after witnessing a car accident 15 years ago, you will agree with us when we say their encounter was no accident. They found love and have grown deeper in it with each passing day. They are taking a sweet ride to forever and we are super pumped for these two. Their pre-wedding photos are so stunning and we can feel the love in each frame… You’ll certainly feel it too as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Victor:

Ours is a love that started 15 years ago in Peace Mass Transit’s Abuja to Lagos route. The journey started with us and other passengers witnessing an accident right in front of our very eyes along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway. This led to one of the defining moments of our lives… our meeting. It was certainly not an accident. 😊

We moved to different countries UK and Canada and distance was just a barrier. In 15 years, we have loved hard, we have cried, and we have learnt lessons. But most importantly, in 15 years we have grown. Grown to understand, that there is perfection when imperfect beings come together to make a union perfect. We dedicate our lives to each other. Now we decided to take the bold step to build a home together as it has always been her and no one else.

Credit

Bride @kikizle__

Planner @__jdevents

Bride’s outfits @lasuerta_

Makeup @kim_beautystudio

Hairstylist @hairxential

Photography @raremagic_gallery

Videography @mcefilms