A Ghanaian-Nigerian Merger! Bernice & Obinna’s Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Everything about the African culture is indeed beautiful… especially when viewed through the lens of love. Today, we get to relish the beauty of love and culture as Obinna ties the knot with his baby girl, Bernice.

The Igbo groom came to seek the hand of his Ashanti bride and it was a magical blend of love and culture. They first stepped out in their kente outfits in other to perform the Ghanaian marriage rites. After that, Bernice switched to her lovely George look and Obinna to his Isi-agu as they celebrated their big day the Igbo trad way! Everything from the colours, show of love and rich culture have us drooling. We bet you’ll enjoy every bit of their wedding video as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

Credit

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

