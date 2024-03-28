The Gospel Singers Who Got Engaged & Married in the Last One Year 💍

“Love is a beautiful thing,” they say, and a recent wave of engagements and weddings in Nigerian gospel music seems to confirm it. Since the heartwarming engagement of Sunmisola Agbebi last March, news of gospel singers finding their “good thing” has filled the headlines.

Check out the gospel singers who found their happily ever after in the last year.

Sumisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye

“The love of my life said yes!” In an intimate ceremony with their closest friends in March, amidst red and white balloons, and a violinist playing a romantic melody, Yinka got down on one knee and asked Sunmisola to marry him. Of course, you know the answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yinka Okeleye (@yinka_okeleye)

Months later, the couple had an introduction ceremony to formally introduce their families and a wedding ceremony in June to seal the union, making them Mr and Mrs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Veekee James

Kicking off 2024 in style, popular fashion designer Veekee James, the voice behind “Olugbeja,” tied the knot with Femi Atere in a spectacular wedding. The #LoveUnbeaten24 couple’s celebrations, from their introduction to the white wedding, were a delightful and fashionable experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Months earlier, Femi proposed to Veekee in a beautiful setting. “I said YES to my sweetest love Femi on the 10th of June, 2023! I thought he was taking me out on a dinner date but he already planned to ask me to be his wife! I said YES without a doubt!”

See the proposal video below:

Moses Bliss

In January, Moses Bliss surprised everyone by announcing his engagement to Marie Wiseborn on social media. The proposal took place in London in a beautiful orchestra in a setting surrounded by friends. Moses even serenaded Marie with a special performance before popping the question and getting a resounding “yes”!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Barely a month later, their love story culminated in a beautiful February wedding ceremony in Ghana. The celebrations included a civil and traditional ceremony, officially making them Mr. and Mrs. Bliss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

That’s not all, Moses Bliss also released an entire EP titled “Love Testament” filled with love songs dedicated to his wife, Marie, and the love they share.

Listen to the EP here

Theophilus Sunday

The year has barely started, and then boom, Theophilus Sunday announced his engagement to Ashlee White on his Instagram page

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theophilus Sunday (@theophilussunday)

And by the weekend, they wasted no time in announcing that they were legally married

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Neon Adejo

“One quick date in LONDON, now the rest is history 🙈 This woman is so special 🤍 Best decision after salvation💪…” These are the sweet words Neon said about his proposal to his love, Lade Kehinde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

The proposal video was accompanied by an intimate love song named after her “Lade”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

King James

Afrogospel singer Jacob, known as King James got engaged too. He proposed to his love Victory Usoro, making it the second engagement this month, March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Called Out Music

UK-based singer and songwriter, Samuel Nwachukwu, mostly known as “Called Out Music,” also got married this month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel Nwachukwu (@calledoutmusic)

We’re seeing a recent surge in weddings in the Christian community this year. Could this be related to the prophecy from 2023 by Nathaniel Bassey regarding “Kingdom marriages” in 2024?

Congratulations to all the couples, and we look forward to hearing more good news.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We not only love all the engagement and wedding announcements, but we also love the accompanying love songs by the gospel singers themselves. We’ve curated a list for you. Check it out here.