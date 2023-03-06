Connect with us

Gospel Singer Sunmisola Agbebi says YES to Yinka Okeleye

Yungsniekey Shares New Single “Gyration”

New Music: EBlack - How I wish

New Music + Video: Spyro ft Tiwa Savage - Who’s Your Guy? Remix

Libianca joins forces with Ayra Starr & Omah Lay For “People” Remix

Oxlade joins Haitian star Michaël Brun on New Single “Clueless”

Nathaniel Bassey Shares Uplifting Worship Medley Session | Watch

Libianca Opens Up on Her Inspiration for the Song "People" | Watch

Sarkodie Shares Visuals for Single “Country Side” with Black Sherif

New Music: Sho The Icon - DURO

Published

4 hours ago

 on


The wedding bells are ringing for talented gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi.

Yinka Okeleye proposed to his co-minister in an intimate ceremony and Sunmisola said YES to him.

The worship singer took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. In the video, the caption read, “The Love of My Life said YES 😭❤️ So grateful to God to walk Life’s Journey With You I Love You AYOMIDE ❤️❤️”

 

Watch the full video here.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

