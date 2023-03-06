Gospel Singer Sunmisola Agbebi says YES to Yinka Okeleye



The wedding bells are ringing for talented gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi.

Yinka Okeleye proposed to his co-minister in an intimate ceremony and Sunmisola said YES to him.

The worship singer took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. In the video, the caption read, “The Love of My Life said YES 😭❤️ So grateful to God to walk Life’s Journey With You I Love You AYOMIDE ❤️❤️”

