Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee welcome Second Child Together

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American actor and musician, Rotimi and his wife, singer, Vanessa Mdee have announced the birth of their  second child Imani Enioluwa Akinosho.

The couple made the announcement on their official Instagram handles. Rotimi, 34,  captioned his post, “I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today 🙏🏽 @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over 🥹💙 God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chosen 🕊 (@rotimi)

In her post, Vanessa said, “… And then we were 4 🙏🏽🙌🏽🤍🥹

What shall I render to JEHOVA 🙏🏽 FATHER GOD JESUS CHRIST MASTER HOLY SPIRIT THANKYOU YOU’VE BEEN SOOOOOOO GOOD TO ME.

Our Princess is here …

💕 Imani Enioluwa Akinosho 💕 you have my whole heart 🤍🙏🏽”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @vanessamdee

The couple had revealed in a post they shared on the 1st of March that they were on their way to the hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chosen 🕊 (@rotimi)

