Moses Bliss is Engaged!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter Moses Bliss has announced his proposal to his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, in London.

The singer shared the beautiful story on his social media pages and on his YouTube channel. The surprise proposal, which took place in front of a beautiful orchestra and close friends, saw the singer perform a beautiful song to Marie before going down on one knew to ask her to be his wife.

He said Marie “is evidence that God can show a man mercy.”

Congratulations to the couple, and we wish them the best of luck on their new journey.

See his posts below:

Photo Credit:@mosesbliss

