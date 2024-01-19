Sweet Spot
#KTTV24: Kunle Remi and Tiwi’s Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Radiates Romance | See Highlights
Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi celebrated their love with a charming denim-themed cocktail party on Thursday, January 18.
The intimate gathering, which was attended by close friends of the couple, industry colleagues, and family members, saw many awww-worthy moments from the absolutely smitten couple.
From their endearing playfulness and adorable goofiness to their undeniable chemistry, beautiful dances, and karaoke performances, the couple gave everyone a glimpse into the magic of their love.
Notable stars like Daniel Etim-Effiong, Efa Iwara, Mofe Duncan, and Eso Dike added to the ambience and excitement of the occasion.
See highlights below:
