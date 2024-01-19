Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

#KTTV24: Kunle Remi and Tiwi's Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Radiates Romance | See Highlights

Sweet Spot

Josh2Funny and Wife Bina Are Expecting A Baby!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Harry Told Chinny He Would Marry Her The First Day They Spoke!

Music Sweet Spot

Simi & Adekunle Gold Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary with Music Video for “Look What You Made Me Do”

Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu's Baby Girl Chanel!

Events Promotions Sweet Spot

Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr's "Share The Good" Makes a Mark Across Cities

Sweet Spot

Enioluwa Adeoluwa & Priscilla Ojo Stepped Out In Matching Outfits For Thanksgiving Sunday

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brianna & Demetrius' Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

BN TV Cuisine Culture Living Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa's Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

Sweet Spot

Sir Dee Popped the Question to His Girlfriend & She Said Yes!

Sweet Spot

#KTTV24: Kunle Remi and Tiwi’s Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Radiates Romance | See Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi celebrated their love with a charming denim-themed cocktail party on Thursday, January 18.

The intimate gathering, which was attended by close friends of the couple, industry colleagues, and family members, saw many awww-worthy moments from the absolutely smitten couple.

From their endearing playfulness and adorable goofiness to their undeniable chemistry, beautiful dances, and karaoke performances, the couple gave everyone a glimpse into the magic of their love.

Notable stars like Daniel Etim-Effiong, Efa Iwara, Mofe Duncan, and Eso Dike added to the ambience and excitement of the occasion.

See highlights below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Dennis Isong: Wondering How You Can Build a Stable Property Portfolio in 2024? Read This!

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?

“Why not us?”: Here’s How Inya Ajanaku & Adriana Lica Built Aya Care to Make Women Comfortable & Confident During Periods
css.php