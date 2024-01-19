Connect with us

Weddings

Oluwatobi & Opeyemi White Wedding Was a Truckload of Love and Beauty! Enjoy Their Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

#KTTV24: Kunle Remi and Tiwi's Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Radiates Romance | See Highlights

Weddings

From a Facebook Friend Request to Happy Ever After! Here's How Dupe & Lanre Came To Be

Weddings

Over 12 Years in The Making! Now It's #anewLEAF23 For Lucia and Femi

Sweet Spot Weddings

Harry Told Chinny He Would Marry Her The First Day They Spoke!

Weddings

Bisi and Tobi's Love Journey Began at a Wedding - Now, They are Having Theirs!

Weddings

Favour and Emmanuel's Happy Ever After Began With a Joke at Campus Fellowship

Weddings

It’s Time to Have a Fun Weekend With all The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings

Weddings

Oma and Bugzy ’s Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies!

Weddings

A New Job + A Secret Admirer! Here's How Nneka and Kingsley Came To Be

Weddings

Oluwatobi & Opeyemi White Wedding Was a Truckload of Love and Beauty! Enjoy Their Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Noting beats exchanging those heartwarming vows with the love of your life overlooking the beautiful landscapes of nature.  Oluwatobi and Opeyemi sealed their love in a white wedding ceremony and it was magical.

After blessing us with photos from their lovely wedding, their wedding video was the perfect thing we needed to bring the photos to life. The sweethearts embraced the breathtaking scenes of nature as they made a promise to forever. From the stunning decor to the glamorous looks and sweet show of love, everything about their wedding was a sight for sore eyes. Their wedding was simply magical and you’ll love every bit of their video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Dennis Isong: Wondering How You Can Build a Stable Property Portfolio in 2024? Read This!

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?

“Why not us?”: Here’s How Inya Ajanaku & Adriana Lica Built Aya Care to Make Women Comfortable & Confident During Periods
css.php