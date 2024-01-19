And So It Begins... First Look at Kunle Remi and Tiwi in Traditional Attires for #KTTV24

The festivities are fully on at the wedding ceremony of Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his beautiful wife Tiwi.

The beautiful couple stepped out in their traditional outfits and are looking regal. Tiwi is rocking a beautifully tied orange-brown gele, a matching blouse and skirt, and an orange handfan to add a nice touch. The bride topped it off with red coral beads on her neck and her hands to give it a graceful finish.

Kunle, on the other hand, is wearing a brown agbada, trousers of the same colour and material, red coral beads, and brown shoes.

See the highlights below:

