Shining Brighter Than Ever: James Hope College's Students set records in the November Cambridge IGCSE

24 Nights of Uninterrupted Fun: Vaniti Lagos Took Detty December to Another Level

Build-A-Thon: Federal Government to Initiate 4 Days of Immersive Learning for Students

CARVEN by Gamr Unveils the Future of Gaming in Nigeria

Meristem Securities: 7 Ways to Grow Your Money Without Breaking a Sweat in 2024

The Aneyo Family Triumphs in Grand Finale of Africa Magic’s Indomie Love Bowl

Capture, Connect, Create: Why itel P55 5G is Your Smart Choice

Introducing The Awari App: The Easiest Way to Discover Your City!

Toni Tones to Headline Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas’ Thriller Series ‘Spiraling’

Beyond the Hype: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Published

12 mins ago

 on

James Hope College’s (JHC) Lagos academic stars shine bright! Students sweep the November Cambridge IGCSEs with 98% A* – A grades and 100% A* – B grades across all 13 subjects. The College produced scholars with 98% A* – A Grades and 100% A* – B Grades in all 13 registered subjects.

This excellent result is coming just a few months after James Hope College won the High Achievement Award in Design & Technology at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners (BROCLA) award ceremony which took place July 2023 in Lagos.

In October 2023, five (5) James Hope College students won four (4) Gold Medals and One (1) Silver award medal in the 2023 Commonwealth Essay Competition.

It is also worthy of note that the British Council in July 2022 awarded the students of James Hope College eighteen (18) awards at the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the June & November 2021 Cambridge IGCSE:

  • 3 awards in the Best in the World Category
  • 14 awards in the Best in Nigeria Category
  • 1 award in the Best across eight (8) subjects’ Global Category

James Hope College has recorded consistent and remarkable results at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results.

The Founder/Chairman of James Hope College Lagos, Jim Ovia, CFR congratulated the scholars and commended the staff and management of the College. According to Jim Ovia,

the College will continually offer world class education that would enable James Hope College students achieve outstanding grades and compete favourably on a global scale.

The College’s recent performance in the Cambridge IGCSEs and the BROCLA awards highlights its commitment to academic excellence.

Have a glance at the photos below:

Discover more about James Hope College by visiting their website.

