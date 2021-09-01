Academic Excellence! James Hope College students excel in May/June 2021 Cambridge ICSE

James Hope College (JHC) has once again reiterated its stance on academic excellence with its outstanding success in the recently released May/June Cambridge IGCSE Examinations result. The College produced scholars with 82% A* – A Grades and 100% A* – C Grades in all registered subjects.

This excellent result is coming just a few months after the British Council awarded the students of James Hope College the following awards at the fourth edition of the British Council recognition and outstanding Cambridge learners awards in the November 2019 Cambridge IGCSE:

2 awards in the Best in the World Category

1 award in the Best across eight (8) subjects’ Global Category

3 awards in the High achievement Category

8 awards in the Best in Nigeria Category

The Founder/Chairman of James Hope College, Jim Ovia, CON congratulated the scholars and commended the management of the College. According to the founder, the College would continually offer –

“world-class education that would enable our students achieve outstanding grades and compete favorably on a global scale.”

Indeed, James Hope College is making remarkable prints in the academic landscape within and outside Nigeria.

For more information, visit www.jameshopecollege.edu.ng

Sponsored Content