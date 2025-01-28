Connect with us

Events

Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Folake Akindele & Others Honoured at THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary Awards

Events Promotions

Gamers and Creatives Connect, Commit to Their Goals at True Beginnings With Ballantine’s

Events Music Promotions

Afrojazz Fest Pioneered by Koye: A Global Celebration of African Culture and Music

Events Promotions

Yeloto Rewards Deserving Students at Mayflower School’s 69th Founder’s Day.

Events News Promotions

25 Years of Leadership: Princeton in Africa to Host Gala at Mandarin Oriental

Events Promotions

Straight Teeth, Confident Smiles: Join the Invisalign Open Day at Smile 360

Events Promotions

A Taste of Ireland: Bord Bia hosts its first Tasting Room Event in Lagos!

Events Music

Trevor Noah To Host the 2025 Grammys For the Fifth Consecutive Year

Events Living Promotions

Discover the Luxe Life: Asherkine and Elite Socialites Dazzle at Suft's Glamorous Lagos Launch

Events

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Events

Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Folake Akindele & Others Honoured at THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary Awards

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

THISDAY Newspaper celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday with an impressive awards ceremony at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event recognised individuals and organisations for their resilience, innovation, and outstanding contributions to various fields.

Themed When the Going Gets Tough…the Tough Gets Rewarded, the night drew a distinguished audience of serving and former governors, industry leaders, technocrats, policymakers, and entertainers.

A major highlight of the evening was the performance by American music legend Diana Ross, who thrilled the audience with her timeless classics.

Below are some of the notable award recipients:

Young Global Leaders Honoured

  • Folake Akindele
  • Ibrahim Bello Mohammed
  • Olori Atuwatse III
  • Neya Uzor Kalu
  • Jennifer Adighije
  • Shola Akinalade
  • Temilade “Tems” Openiyi
  • Nnamdi Ekeh
  • Khalil Halilu
  • Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
  • Abdullahi Bashir Haske
  • Olugbenga Agboola
  • Oyinkansola “Ayra Starr” Aderibigbe
  • Tunde Onakoya
  • Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong

Titans of the Year

  • Jim Ovia
  • Segun Agbaje
  • Demola Bero
  • Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede
  • John Tanimola Obaro

Minister of the Year:

  • Nyesom Wike

Governors of the Year:

  • Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State)
  • Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori (Delta State)
  • Uba Sani (Kaduna State)
  • Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State)

For the full list of winners, click here.

Swipe to see photos of some of the guests who attended the ceremony.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php