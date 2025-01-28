Events
Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Folake Akindele & Others Honoured at THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary Awards
THISDAY Newspaper celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday with an impressive awards ceremony at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event recognised individuals and organisations for their resilience, innovation, and outstanding contributions to various fields.
Themed “When the Going Gets Tough…the Tough Gets Rewarded”, the night drew a distinguished audience of serving and former governors, industry leaders, technocrats, policymakers, and entertainers.
A major highlight of the evening was the performance by American music legend Diana Ross, who thrilled the audience with her timeless classics.
Below are some of the notable award recipients:
Young Global Leaders Honoured
- Folake Akindele
- Ibrahim Bello Mohammed
- Olori Atuwatse III
- Neya Uzor Kalu
- Jennifer Adighije
- Shola Akinalade
- Temilade “Tems” Openiyi
- Nnamdi Ekeh
- Khalil Halilu
- Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
- Abdullahi Bashir Haske
- Olugbenga Agboola
- Oyinkansola “Ayra Starr” Aderibigbe
- Tunde Onakoya
- Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong
Titans of the Year
- Jim Ovia
- Segun Agbaje
- Demola Bero
- Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede
- John Tanimola Obaro
Minister of the Year:
- Nyesom Wike
Governors of the Year:
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State)
- Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori (Delta State)
- Uba Sani (Kaduna State)
- Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State)
For the full list of winners, click here.
