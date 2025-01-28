Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Folake Akindele & Others Honoured at THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary Awards

THISDAY Newspaper celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday with an impressive awards ceremony at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event recognised individuals and organisations for their resilience, innovation, and outstanding contributions to various fields.

Themed “When the Going Gets Tough…the Tough Gets Rewarded”, the night drew a distinguished audience of serving and former governors, industry leaders, technocrats, policymakers, and entertainers.

A major highlight of the evening was the performance by American music legend Diana Ross, who thrilled the audience with her timeless classics.

Below are some of the notable award recipients:

Young Global Leaders Honoured

Folake Akindele

Ibrahim Bello Mohammed

Olori Atuwatse III

Neya Uzor Kalu

Jennifer Adighije

Shola Akinalade

Temilade “Tems” Openiyi

Nnamdi Ekeh

Khalil Halilu

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Abdullahi Bashir Haske

Olugbenga Agboola

Oyinkansola “Ayra Starr” Aderibigbe

Tunde Onakoya

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong

Titans of the Year

Jim Ovia

Segun Agbaje

Demola Bero

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

John Tanimola Obaro

Minister of the Year:

Nyesom Wike

Governors of the Year:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State)

Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori (Delta State)

Uba Sani (Kaduna State)

Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State)

For the full list of winners, click here.

Swipe to see photos of some of the guests who attended the ceremony.

