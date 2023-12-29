Laughter, Legacy, and Live It Up! Here’s how Medplus Nigeria celebrated 30 years of Excellence

Laughter and applause mingled with the clinking of glasses at The Oriental Hotel on November 9th as Medplus Nigeria celebrated three decades of pioneering healthcare with a grand ‘Built To Last’ themed event. The air thrummed with a palpable sense of pride and accomplishment—a shared acknowledgement of the impact Medplus has had on countless lives across the country.

The Essence of the Celebration

From a single pharmacy to a beacon of well-being across Nigeria, Medplus’s 30th anniversary wasn’t just a party; it was a powerful validation. The Oriental Hotel overflowed with guests – industry leaders acknowledging a game-changer, healthcare professionals celebrating a trusted partner, and customers cherishing a reliable source of wellness. It was a testament to the transformative power of ambition, innovation, and dedication to serving the community.

The highlight of the evening was an enlightening keynote address by Seth Godin, renowned author and speaker, which also included a Q&A session. His message resonated with Medplus’s ethos, emphasizing the power of small beginnings to drive significant change. Godin’s words inspired and invigorated the audience, setting a tone of aspiration and innovation

The event featured insightful panel discussions with notable figures like Ibukun Awosika, Kofo Akinkugbe and Iyin Aboyeji. Topics ranged from sustainable business practices to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs, echoing Medplus’s commitment to inclusive growth and community upliftment.

Showcasing Innovation: Product Displays and the Founder’s Legacy Project

The event also showcased health, beauty and wellness products from Medplus partners as well as Medplus’ groundbreaking initiatives. Guests were treated to a wellness experience from the walkway which involved massage chair sessions and also complimentary health and beauty screenings from wellness partners.

A key highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of the Founder’s Legacy Project “Medplus Cares Foundation” and its founder, Joke Bakare’s vision of accessible healthcare for all.

Empowering Women: The “Built to Last Grant”

In a significant move to support female entrepreneurship, a pivotal moment of the event was the announcement of the winners of the Medplus Built to Last Grant competition. Congratulations to @diosdlite, @loomchocolate, and @mashbabyfood for emerging as the winners after a keenly contested pitch presentation with over 200 entries. These brands, chosen for their potential to build lasting enterprises, received N10,000,000 each.

Medplus launched the “Built to Last Grant,” a N30,000,000 fund to empower women-led businesses which also includes access to Medplus’s extensive distribution network of over 100 stores nationwide.

Delivering Wellness: A Commitment to Community Health

The CSR tour “Delivering Wellness” kicked off a week before the anniversary event hosting complimentary health screenings, wellness workshops, and health education in over 30 communities across Nigeria. This reinforces Medplus’ philosophy that the well-being of the community is integral to business.

MEDPLUS: A Legacy That Continues to Grow

Infused with the spirit of ‘Live It Up,’ Medplus’s 30th-anniversary celebration wasn’t just about glitz and glamour. It was an immersive experience, showcasing how their vision of accessible health translates into reality. Guests witnessed firsthand the future of healthcare, where technology, community engagement, and a commitment to affordability collide to make wellness a joyous, attainable pursuit for all. As Medplus steps into the next decade, it stands as a beacon of hope, innovation, and commitment to the communities it serves.

Notable guests at the event include H.E. Bamidele Abiodun, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Atedo Peterside, Fola Adeola, Jim & Kay Ovia, Bola Adesola, Daisy Danjuma, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Florence Ajimobi, Biodun Shobanjo amongst others.

The Medplus 30th Anniversary is an ongoing year-long celebration of activities and more updates can be viewed through the Medplus@30 website

Sponsored Content