Josh2Funny and Wife Bina Are Expecting A Baby!

Nigerian digital creator and comedian Josh2Funny has announced that he and his wife Bina are expecting a new baby in their home.

Josh2Funny made the beautiful reveal in a carousel post on his official Instagram account. In the slides, the comedian and his wife Bina wore matching sky blue outfits, while their son Eden wore a sky blue shirt and dark blue shorts held up adorably by a cute cross belt.

He captioned the post, “Life is beautiful; another star is coming.”

The couple welcomed Eden to their family in May 2022.

See post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny)



Photo Credit: @josh2funny