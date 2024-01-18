Connect with us

Josh2Funny and Wife Bina Are Expecting A Baby!

Harry Told Chinny He Would Marry Her The First Day They Spoke!

Simi & Adekunle Gold Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary with Music Video for “Look What You Made Me Do”

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu's Baby Girl Chanel!

Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr's "Share The Good" Makes a Mark Across Cities

Enioluwa Adeoluwa & Priscilla Ojo Stepped Out In Matching Outfits For Thanksgiving Sunday

Brianna & Demetrius' Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa's Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

Sir Dee Popped the Question to His Girlfriend & She Said Yes!

Kunle Remi Is Off The Bachelors Market! Check Out These Photos With His Bride, Tiwi

Josh2Funny and Wife Bina Are Expecting A Baby!

Nigerian digital creator and comedian Josh2Funny has announced that he and his wife Bina are expecting a new baby in their home.

Josh2Funny made the beautiful reveal in a carousel post on his official Instagram account. In the slides, the comedian and his wife Bina wore matching sky blue outfits, while their son Eden wore a sky blue shirt and dark blue shorts held up adorably by a cute cross belt.

He captioned the post, “Life is beautiful; another star is coming.”

The couple welcomed Eden to their family in May 2022.

Photo Credit: @josh2funny

