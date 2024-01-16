Harry Told Chinny He Would Marry Her The First Day They Spoke!

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Love has a peculiar way of flourishing at an unexpected time or place. Chinny found the yin to her yang, Harry and it all began with an Instagram DM!

The day they had their first conversation, Harry told Chinny that he was going to marry her. He was certainly right because here they are today, on a beautiful journey of bliss!  Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the butterflies of love and we can’t get enough. They are adding smiles to our day and we bet they will have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Chinny:

We met on Instagram in December 2020. The first time we spoke he told me he was going to marry me and I didn’t take him seriously because we barely knew each other. We started as friends, we were still trying to get to know each other, we found out we liked similar things too and it was very easy to talk to him plus I felt so comfortable with him. We started dating in April 2021. We had a fight in July that made us stop talking to each other (not completely though cause we would text to check in and that was all) We started talking well again in September 2021 and never stopped talking till he popped the question in 2022.

                 

Credits

Bride @chi.nnyy
Makeup @glowwithlilian
Gele @tagele__
Traditional Outfit @veekeejames_official
Asooke @kubisfabrics
Dress @elvirajude
Photography @c3pictures_gallery

