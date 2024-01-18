From a Facebook Friend Request to Happy Ever After! Here’s How Dupe & Lanre Came To Be

Connect with us

Social media is still out there doing Love’s work and it is performing that duty to the fullest! Today, we’re gushing over Dupe and Lanre whose love story started with a social media app – Facebook!

Lanre found the beautiful Dupe after a rigorous search on a mutual friend’s profile. He sent a friend request and soon enough, their friendship blossomed into a perfect fairy tale. Now, they are on a forever journey and we are super stoked for them. Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels of love an we certainly can’t get enough! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the groom, Lanre:

It was a beautiful, hot, summer day in June. I got talking to a mutual friend of ours, Sade. I asked her if she had any friend she could match-make me with but she said ‘No.’ So, I set out on a mission to find the girl of my dreams. I got myself comfy, flipped open my MacBook and headed straight to Sade’s Facebook profile. I scrolled through her Facebook friends till I found my needle in the haystack, my Queen, ‘Dupsy Baby’. I pulled up Dupe’s profile picture and asked Sade those some important, background check questions. It was love at first sight especially when I saw the matching gold tooth in Dupe had. LOL

 

I confidently clicked ‘Add as friend.’ Dupe accepted my friend request and we soon exchanged numbers. We spent literally ALL day and night on the phone, talking about everything and nothing, all at the same time. I asked Dupe to meet up and after our third date, I walked her to the train station and asked if she would be my girlfriend. She screamed YES and I was so excited. It was official. I went home, got comfy, flipped open my MacBook again, and headed straight to my profile status. ‘Ellz Bits is married to Dupsy Baby.’

 

Credits

Bride @dupe_mylove
Groom @Cashellzentz
Planner @tessallureevents
Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Outfits @marveeofficial | @house_of_dova
Makeup @mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist @marieghold
Shoes @renecaovilla | @alexanderwangny
Jewellery @estella.lagos | @lush_jewels
Photography @abayomiakinainastudios

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

