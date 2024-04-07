Connect with us

How Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

#Giveaway: Win the NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Trio this Week

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

It's The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound

Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in 'Shades of Gold' at the 26th South African Style Awards

Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu will be LIVE on #BNSCONVOS This Weekend

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Anti-Dark Marks this Week

How Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Guinea-born model, actress and activist Mariama Diallo made an elegant statement at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in a breathtaking mustard Nicolas Jebran SS23 Couture gown.

The off-shoulder dress boasts a sultry sweetheart neckline with two (2) spaghetti straps, a tiny front bow, and a sweep train. She had a petite waist-length cape over her shoulders which complemented the silhouette. She finished the look with minimal yet alluring makeup paired with centre-parted wavy hair. Swipe through the carousel below to view:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariama Diallo (@mariama)

Mariama’s date for the night was her gorgeous mum who made a remarkable appearance in a floral boubou gown with complementary embroidery stitched to its neck in regal African fashion paired with a glamorous yellow headgear which gave off an illusion of the popular African “gele”. She accessorised with bold gold jewellery and soft glam. Mama is a bonafide Stylista!

See more from the event below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariama Diallo (@mariama)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariama Diallo (@mariama)

We love the black excellence, unity, and support highlighted at the NAACP Image Awards this year, spot Mariama and her mum in the company of your favourite black stars when you swipe through the carousel below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariama Diallo (@mariama)

Mariama was also spotted with fashion-forward sister duo Nasteha & Nuni Yusuf, collectively known as The Yusufs who stepped out in outfits that gave off “sunny with blue skies” energy. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine)

CREDITS

Bellaystylista: @mariama

Photo: @jpwphoto

Dress: @nicolasjebranworld

Stylist: @iamvalentinoooo

Hair & makeup @yoboitay @kianichelle

Video: @ebonymagazine

