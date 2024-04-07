How Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Guinea-born model, actress and activist Mariama Diallo made an elegant statement at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in a breathtaking mustard Nicolas Jebran SS23 Couture gown.

The off-shoulder dress boasts a sultry sweetheart neckline with two (2) spaghetti straps, a tiny front bow, and a sweep train. She had a petite waist-length cape over her shoulders which complemented the silhouette. She finished the look with minimal yet alluring makeup paired with centre-parted wavy hair. Swipe through the carousel below to view:

Mariama’s date for the night was her gorgeous mum who made a remarkable appearance in a floral boubou gown with complementary embroidery stitched to its neck in regal African fashion paired with a glamorous yellow headgear which gave off an illusion of the popular African “gele”. She accessorised with bold gold jewellery and soft glam. Mama is a bonafide Stylista!

See more from the event below:

We love the black excellence, unity, and support highlighted at the NAACP Image Awards this year, spot Mariama and her mum in the company of your favourite black stars when you swipe through the carousel below:

Mariama was also spotted with fashion-forward sister duo Nasteha & Nuni Yusuf, collectively known as The Yusufs who stepped out in outfits that gave off “sunny with blue skies” energy. See below:

CREDITS

Bellaystylista: @mariama

Photo: @jpwphoto

Dress: @nicolasjebranworld

Stylist: @iamvalentinoooo

Hair & makeup @yoboitay @kianichelle

Video: @ebonymagazine

