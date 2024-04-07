Bella Okagbue’s Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Reality TV Star — Bella Okagbue posted stunning portraits of her head-turning ensemble giving fans a dose of the Ocean for Easter celebration. Set on water, the centrepiece of this beautiful work of art is a fully embellished bodycon dress that hugs her curves in all the right places and a 3D rosette cape over her forearms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Bella paired the look with well-laid frontals, soft glam with a glossy finish, embellished earrings, bracelets and a ring. Safe to say that on the day the Lord arose, Bella came with her fashion A-game!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @bellaokagbue

Dress: @ambaosa

Makeup: @tmtbylayinka

Hair: @adefunkeee

Photo: @officialphotofreak

Video: @nosatemz

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!