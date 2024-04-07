Connect with us

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

How Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

#Giveaway: Win the NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Trio this Week

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

It's The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound

Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in 'Shades of Gold' at the 26th South African Style Awards

Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu will be LIVE on #BNSCONVOS This Weekend

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

One thing about media powerhouse and style star, Toke Makinwa, is when she puts together a lewk, heads swirl courtesy of her impeccable style.

It was no different as she stepped out to celebrate her latest project — Toke Makinwa Beauty, in this enchanting two-piece consisting of a sheer top adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals, stones and pearls and a pair of trousers with embellished cut-outs from the Dazzle Set in the Phoenix Collection by 2207ByTBally.

 

Toke paired her look with a red velvet clutch wallet, silver pumps, a ponytail, and a halo eyeshadow makeup look.

TM Beauty is gearing to launch on the 28th of April, 2024.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa for @tokemakinwabeauty

Outfit: @2207bytbally

Photo: @thelagospaparazzi

