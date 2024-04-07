Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

One thing about media powerhouse and style star, Toke Makinwa, is when she puts together a lewk, heads swirl courtesy of her impeccable style.

It was no different as she stepped out to celebrate her latest project — Toke Makinwa Beauty, in this enchanting two-piece consisting of a sheer top adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals, stones and pearls and a pair of trousers with embellished cut-outs from the Dazzle Set in the Phoenix Collection by 2207ByTBally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Toke paired her look with a red velvet clutch wallet, silver pumps, a ponytail, and a halo eyeshadow makeup look.

TM Beauty is gearing to launch on the 28th of April, 2024.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa for @tokemakinwabeauty

Outfit: @2207bytbally

Photo: @thelagospaparazzi

