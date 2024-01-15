Bisi and Tobi’s Love Journey Began at a Wedding – Now, They are Having Theirs!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

32 seconds ago

 on

If you’ve got a wedding invite, here’s your cue to attend because who knows? You might end up meeting the love of your life! Bisi and Tobi are today’s lovebirds… and yes, they met at a wedding.

They built a strong bond over 6 years and are now ready to do this forever! They tied the knot in the beautiful city of London with their family and friends present. Bisi looked absolutely radiant and Tobi came through looking dapper . From the décor to the style and overall ambience, their white wedding is one we can’t get over. We are excited for them and we know their photos will make your day!

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the couple, Bisi and Tobi:

We met and connected while attending a friend’s wedding in 2016. Tobi saw a girl helping to serve while Bisi saw everybody’s favourite and respectable friend… one of the best dancers in the room. We courted for 6 years through exams, moves around the country and a pandemic. Building a beautiful bond and strong foundation before deciding to commit to each other. The rest, as they say, is history.

  

A perfect start to a beautiful day 😍

        
           
               
     
     
   
       
            
           

Let the ceremony begin!

      
       
   
  
    
       

Credits

Couple @okajomo | @tobioswald
Planner @eow.planner
Decor @design4else
Photography @zealphotographyuk
Careering @favourcateringandevents
Bride’s makeup @gb.beats
Bride’s hair @hairbythejulie
Parent’s gele @gelebylolarose
Cake @gloriouscakesnbakes
Videography @benankobiah
Production @platinumaceevents
MC @follyfresh
Cocktails and drinks @ravissantcocktails
DJ @dj_bajLive band @thechurchboys_
Church band @eddieshouseuk
Dance act @definitives
Slushies & desserts @ricoslushies
Welcome sign @luxerose.events
Photobooth @eventrhino.co.uk
Wedding cars @apservices.uk
Reception venue @sheratongrandlondon

