Favour and Emmanuel’s Happy Ever After Began With a Joke at Campus Fellowship

It’s amazing how sometimes, seemingly simple statements can cause things to align in our favour. Today is all about Favour and Emmanuel and their sweet story will make you smile.

The lovebirds attended the same fellowship while in university and Emmanuel would occasionally tease Favour about being his ‘Ever.’ What he didn’t know was that years later, he was going to embark on a happy-ever-after journey with her. They eventually became inseparable and we are super stoked that love found them. Their pre-wedding photos are so beautiful and you’ll love each frame.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Favour:

In the halls of our university, amidst the echoes of friendship and faith, our story quietly began. We attended the same student fellowship, passing each other by with casual smiles, unaware of the extraordinary connection that awaited us. We were acquainted, yet not friends, until fate intervened most unexpectedly. He playfully teased my sister, about me being ‘His Ever,’ a playful joke from an ‘Eva bottle water’ reference. Little did we know, this playful banter was the first thread that would weave our hearts together.

Finally, our conversations blossomed. In the quiet moments and shared laughter, we discovered a profound bond, grounded in friendship, love, and shared dreams. From those simple moments, our love story grew. It is a testament to the beauty of timing and the magic that happens when two souls find their perfect match. And so, hand in hand, we step into the future, grateful for our past and excited for the endless chapters that await, knowing that our love story is as timeless as the stars that guide us.

Credits

Bride @fae_nwanna

Planner @banksblue_events

Photography @efis_studios

Makeup @Dbrushandiyke

Videography @thecameraboss

Location @sosocialhouse