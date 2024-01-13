It’s Time to Have a Fun Weekend With all The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings

Connect with us

Hey guys, welcome to another beautiful weekend! 😍

If you’ve got ‘fun’ on your calendar this weekend, grab a seat. In our books, the best well to have fun is by basking in the sweetness of love in whatever form it might take. We’ve got a rundown of all the exciting features we had in the  #BellaNaijaWeddings zone all week. From sweet love stories to beautiful inspos and thrilling videos, this fun-packed rundown is set to give you the best weekend ever. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Bisi & Tobi Met at a Mutual Friend’s Wedding! Here’s Your Virtual Pass To Their Lit Wedding in London

It’s Love, Beauty and Everything In Between With Oluwatobi & Opeyemi’s Wedding in New Jersey

Oluwatobi & Opeyemi’s Wedding Video is The Magic Your Day Needs!

Adams Found His Sweetheart, Romola on a Mutual Friend’s Instagram Story!

Anita and Uche’s Pre-wedding Photos Will Add Sunshine To Your Day!

Tomi & Femi Met in NYSC Camp 10 Years Ago! Their Sweet #BNBling Will Make Your Day

Mary and Anselm are Taking Their Sweet Love From The Office to The Altar!

 

Say “I do” Elegantly With This Sophisticated Beauty Look

This Lovely Edo Beauty Look is a Perfect Blend of Chic and Regal!

Want To Sparkle at Your Wedding Reception?  Let Kefilwe Mabote Show You How With This Lovely Inspo

Slay Effortlessly on Your Big Day With This Dreamy Beauty Look

Nail Your White Wedding Slay With This Versatile Beauty Look

Let This Refined Beauty Look Inspire Your Efik Trad Slay!

This Couple’s First Kiss Moment Will Have You Cheesing Out!

These Wedding Guests Were Set up For Love at Their Friend’s Wedding! Enjoy The Video

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Passed The Vibe Check With Their Dance Entrance

 

This Cute Couple Will Have You Blushing Hard With Their Photoshoot Session

Hephzibah’s Walk Down The Aisle Was a Beautiful Walk Down Memory Lane! Enjoy The Video

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

