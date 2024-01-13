It’s Time to Have a Fun Weekend With all The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings

Hey guys, welcome to another beautiful weekend! 😍

If you’ve got ‘fun’ on your calendar this weekend, grab a seat. In our books, the best well to have fun is by basking in the sweetness of love in whatever form it might take. We’ve got a rundown of all the exciting features we had in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone all week. From sweet love stories to beautiful inspos and thrilling videos, this fun-packed rundown is set to give you the best weekend ever. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!