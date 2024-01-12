Connect with us

Oma and Bugzy ’s Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies!

A New Job + A Secret Admirer! Here's How Nneka and Kingsley Came To Be

A Fun Night Out in Uni Led to Adanma  and Ikechukwu's Fairytale

Relish The Love and Beauty in Dumebi & Omajuwa's Itsekiri Trad

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Brianna & Demetrius' Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

From Neighbours to Soulmates! Enjoy Dolapo and Biodun's Pre-wedding Shoot

Feel The Magic of Love With Chiamaka and Chibuzo's Pre-wedding Shoot!

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

It Began With an Instagram DM - Now, It's a Sweet Yes to Forever For Ntito & John

The wedding day comes with a lot of beautiful moments. Most importantly, it comes with beautiful memories which will forever cherished.

Oma and Bugzy  said ‘I do’ in a white wedding ceremony we could feel the love in the air.  Oma looked exceptionally gorgeous in her white dress and Bugzy made such a dapper groom. Their friends and family came to celebrate with them in their numbers and it was such an exciting atmosphere of love. The #CBforever23 wedding was a blast and we are rooting for the couple as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Bride@oma_ben
Groom@bugzeeey
Planner@j.bassevents
Videography @nategenius01
Photography @kizito_otaru

