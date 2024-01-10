Connect with us

A New Job + A Secret Admirer! Here's How Nneka and Kingsley Came To Be

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Published

3 hours ago

 on

New jobs often come with new roles and responsibilities. In Kingsley’s case, something sweeter was added to the mix… Yes, Love! 😍

The first day he resumed his new job, he got himself a secret admirer. As time passed, he and Nneka slowly built a friendship and it wasn’t long before they caught the love fever. Now, the lovebirds are on a journey to Forever Land and we are super stoked! Their pre-wedding photos exude pure love and happiness… every frame will make you smile.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Nneka:

I worked as a customer service officer. One day, he walked into my branch and introduced himself as the new account officer deployed to my branch. That same night, I called my best friend and told her about the handsome account officer in my branch. I couldn’t stop talking about him every other day and slowly we became friends and lovers while we grew our careers. I slowly fell in love with how intentionally he wanted to take care of me. He would always pick me up every morning from home and drop me off every evening. This has been on for 4 years now. He became the most important person in my life, and I can’t stop thanking my stars.

      

Credits

Bride@pretty_neneee
Planner@royaldivaeventss
Photography@georgefaleye

