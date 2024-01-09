A Fun Night Out in Uni Led to Adanma  and Ikechukwu’s Fairytale

Every day holds a new promise. For Adanma, a fun night out with friends ended up being a meet-cute with the love of her life, Ikechukwu.

Love had some sweet plans in store this fateful day when it led Adanma right to the doorsteps of Ikechukwu. What ensued was a fairytale and now, they are set to embark on a forever journey. Their pre-wedding photos are absolutely beautiful and we can feel the love in each frame. They are adding smiles to our day and we bet they will have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adanma:

I met Iyke in 2018 during my 300-level days at the University (FUTO). That day, I was partying with my friends in their room and we got a little bit too tipsy. I’m not sure whose idea it was but we decided to follow the music we heard on the other side of the lodge. We danced till we got to the door and the music was coming from the guys inside. They heard our loud voices and came out (he was one of them). They noticed we were tipsy and saw us off back to our room. The next morning, I dressed up for lectures and on my way out, I saw him staring at me from across the room but I didn’t know why. Later that day he and his friends walked up to us and told us what had happened the night before. That was the beginning of our beautiful friendship that grew stronger eventually.

By the groom, Ikechukwu:

I met Adanma in 2018 at the University. I had just moved into a new lodge with my friends and on one faithful night, while I was playing video games with my friends and listening to music, we heard loud noises from outside my room. We came out and saw 4 ladies dancing outside my door (she was one of them). I eventually realized they were tipsy. I and my friends escorted them back to their rooms to sleep. The next morning I saw her dress up for lectures like nothing happened and I couldn’t help but admire her. I noticed she didn’t know who I was. So later that day, I went to introduce myself as the guy who saved their lives… that was the beginning of our love story.

