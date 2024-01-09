Connect with us

Weddings

A Fun Night Out in Uni Led to Adanma  and Ikechukwu's Fairytale

Weddings

Relish The Love and Beauty in Dumebi & Omajuwa's Itsekiri Trad

Beauty BN TV Culture Style Weddings

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brianna & Demetrius' Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

From Neighbours to Soulmates! Enjoy Dolapo and Biodun's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love With Chiamaka and Chibuzo's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Events Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Weddings

It Began With an Instagram DM - Now, It's a Sweet Yes to Forever For Ntito & John

Weddings

From Uni to Forever! Here's How Thelma and Kingsley Came To Be

Weddings

Labisi & Charles's Wedding Was a Magical Blend of Love and Beauty! Enjoy their Wedding Photos

Weddings

A Fun Night Out in Uni Led to Adanma  and Ikechukwu’s Fairytale

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Every day holds a new promise. For Adanma, a fun night out with friends ended up being a meet-cute with the love of her life, Ikechukwu.

Love had some sweet plans in store this fateful day when it led Adanma right to the doorsteps of Ikechukwu. What ensued was a fairytale and now, they are set to embark on a forever journey. Their pre-wedding photos are absolutely beautiful and we can feel the love in each frame. They are adding smiles to our day and we bet they will have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

    

How we met
By the bride, Adanma:

I met Iyke in 2018 during my 300-level days at the University (FUTO). That day, I was partying with my friends in their room and we got a little bit too tipsy. I’m not sure whose idea it was but we decided to follow the music we heard on the other side of the lodge. We danced till we got to the door and the music was coming from the guys inside. They heard our loud voices and came out (he was one of them). They noticed we were tipsy and saw us off back to our room. The next morning, I dressed up for lectures and on my way out, I saw him staring at me from across the room but I didn’t know why. Later that day he and his friends walked up to us and told us what had happened the night before. That was the beginning of our beautiful friendship that grew stronger eventually.

     

How we met
By the groom, Ikechukwu:

I met Adanma in 2018 at the University. I had just moved into a new lodge with my friends and on one faithful night, while I was playing video games with my friends and listening to music, we heard loud noises from outside my room. We came out and saw 4 ladies dancing outside my door (she was one of them). I eventually realized they were tipsy. I and my friends escorted them back to their rooms to sleep. The next morning I saw her dress up for lectures like nothing happened and I couldn’t help but admire her. I noticed she didn’t know who I was. So later that day, I went to introduce myself as the guy who saved their lives… that was the beginning of our love story.

                     

Credits

Bride @gar_biee
Bride’s outfits @julietchrisfashion
Groom’s outfits @scofieldcreativity
Two-piece @jonasurbandesign
Makeup @mz_weezzy
Hairstylist @hairbyochuba
Planner @manger_events
Videography @daras.imagery
Photography @zealsphotography

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Farida Yahya: New Year, Old Me – A Letter to My Younger Self

Money Matters With Nimi: This Year, Prioritise Your Health & Happiness Beyond Building Wealth

“No Gree For Anybody” is for Everyone Except These People

Mfonobong Inyang: Pearls to Help You Navigate The New Year

Mercy Abang: How I Found Inspiration and Strength in The Face of Adversity
css.php