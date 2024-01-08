Connect with us

Weddings

Relish The Love and Beauty in Dumebi & Omajuwa's Itsekiri Trad

Beauty BN TV Culture Style Weddings

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brianna & Demetrius' Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

From Neighbours to Soulmates! Enjoy Dolapo and Biodun's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love With Chiamaka and Chibuzo's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Events Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Weddings

It Began With an Instagram DM - Now, It's a Sweet Yes to Forever For Ntito & John

Weddings

From Uni to Forever! Here's How Thelma and Kingsley Came To Be

Weddings

Labisi & Charles's Wedding Was a Magical Blend of Love and Beauty! Enjoy their Wedding Photos

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

Weddings

Relish The Love and Beauty in Dumebi & Omajuwa’s Itsekiri Trad

Avatar photo

Published

47 mins ago

 on

If it’s got to do with love and culture, you can always count us in! Just when we thought we had seen all the beauty inter-tribal weddings had to offer, Dumebi and Omajuwa came right along, making us even more obsessed!

The Delta beauty tied the knot with her Itsekiri prince charming and it was such a beauty to behold. Dumebi proved to be a stylish queen by serving premium looks only throughout her big day. Omajuwa also showed up and showed out, perfectly complementing his gorgeous bride. Theirs was a rich display of culture and we can’t get enough of all the sweetness. Their wedding photos are the perfect start to a beautiful day!

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below:

                                            

Time for Dumebi to show everyone her sweetheart

                               

Time for some fun reception games!

                   
       

Credits

Bride @dumi1990
Planner @mimiluxe_events
Creative Direction and Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Akwaocha look @house_of_dova
Clutch bag @stylish_bridals_
Earrings @lush_jewels
Makeup @mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist @amuzatfatimah
Coral beads @kishlys
Itsekiri jewellery @fibeads
Photography @shutterwavephotography
Videography @ladimilanfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

“No Gree For Anybody” is for Everyone Except These People

Mfonobong Inyang: Pearls to Help You Navigate The New Year

Mercy Abang: How I Found Inspiration and Strength in The Face of Adversity

Anna Obi Akpe Selected as 2024 Restoration Steward by Global Landscapes Forum

Omuwa Odiodio: How You Can Simply Actualise Your New Year Resolutions
css.php