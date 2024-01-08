Relish The Love and Beauty in Dumebi & Omajuwa’s Itsekiri Trad

If it’s got to do with love and culture, you can always count us in! Just when we thought we had seen all the beauty inter-tribal weddings had to offer, Dumebi and Omajuwa came right along, making us even more obsessed!

The Delta beauty tied the knot with her Itsekiri prince charming and it was such a beauty to behold. Dumebi proved to be a stylish queen by serving premium looks only throughout her big day. Omajuwa also showed up and showed out, perfectly complementing his gorgeous bride. Theirs was a rich display of culture and we can’t get enough of all the sweetness. Their wedding photos are the perfect start to a beautiful day!

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below:

Time for Dumebi to show everyone her sweetheart

Time for some fun reception games!





Credits

Bride @dumi1990

Planner @mimiluxe_events

Creative Direction and Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager

Akwaocha look @house_of_dova

Clutch bag @stylish_bridals_

Earrings @lush_jewels

Makeup @mosewabeauty_

Hairstylist @amuzatfatimah

Coral beads @kishlys

Itsekiri jewellery @fibeads

Photography @shutterwavephotography

Videography @ladimilanfilms