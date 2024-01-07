Connect with us

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Beauty

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Take a look at this beautiful Gele tying process in Lagos, Nigeria featuring the famous Pleated Gele style courtesy of the irresistible gorgeous Whitney Madueke.

Whitney is seen rocking an attractive peach outfit with sheer sleeve detail as she gets ready for her friend’s traditional wedding right on trend with peach predicted to be 2024’s trending colour. Melanated Whitney paired her outfit with a sculpting facebeat, bold red lips, her signature bright smile and matching peach Gele. Hit the ▶ button below to watch the Gele-tying process:

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Credit: @whitneymadueke

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

