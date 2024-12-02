Fate Aligned Adaeze & Chijioke’s Steps to Meet at a Supermarket 2 Years Ago! #ACElovestory

When Chijioke met Adaeze at a supermarket, he was determined to win her heart, and he never gave up. Two years later, here they are, living their perfect fairytale.

From finding a way to strike up a conversation to eventually winning her heart, their story proves that true love always finds a way. They tied the knot in an Igbo traditional wedding ceremony and it was a stunning celebration of love and culture. Adaeze slayed every one of her looks effortlessly, while Chijioke was the definition of a dapper groom. They look so perfect together and we are beyond thrilled that they get to spend the rest of their lives together!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adaeze:

We met ending of April 2022. I had gone to spar in Enugu to buy some hair products, and on my way out, a car kept honking, but I paid no attention to it as I was speaking with my taxi guy. Chijioke walked up to me and asked for my name, something I used to do when men asked me for my name then was to give them a fake name. Then, I always told them my name was Ifunaya, but for some weird reason, my husband seemed familiar, like I knew him from somewhere. So when he asked for my name, I told him my real name. He also asked for my number, and I gave it to him and left. He didn’t reach out to me for like the first 2 days, then later in the week, he kept calling but always at the wrong time, so we didn’t talk then.

I travelled to Dubai for my aunty’s birthday, apparently he was also trying to reach me then but couldn’t access my number, then I came back and one faithful afternoon, I got a text on my phone both on WhatsApp and IMessage, I opened it up, and it was my husband, he had written a long heartfelt message on how he had been trying to reach me but to no avail and how he wanted to give up on the whole thing but something kept on pushing him back to me and go he would really love it if we could talk and if I’m up for it I should just say hi. This was like almost a month prior to the first time we met. Anyway, I said hi and we started talking from there.

He was a really funny guy and easy to talk to, he was always saying that we were going to get married but I didn’t really pay mind to him because at that time, I wasn’t really paying much attention to men. He was persistent and even changed his Home Screen to my picture, as an affirmation that we were going to get married.Anyway, to cut the long story short, On the 30th of May, 2022 he asked me to be his girlfriend and I said yes, apparently he already got an engagement ring then but I didn’t know. We dated for a while and went our separate ways because I was to travel to the US for my masters and he was to go to Turkey to complete his own masters degree but for some reason none of that ended up happening. We found our way back together and through all the hurdles, on the 5th of January 2024, he proposed to me against all odds. Though, we still had other struggles ahead but he never gave up and was so consistent and intentional. On the 7th of September, he paid my pride price and the rest was history. 😊

Credits

Bride @niaa_sonianita

Groom @nec.bullion

Photography @eternalweddings_

Content creator @wendy.thecreator

Makeup @asaaofficial

Hair @laprinceblink

Gele @gelebypeace

Videography @stanshotit

Bead and accessories @beauluxe_jewelries

Second and third outfit @didissignature_Itd

Bride’s Isiagu outfit @niaura_atelier

Groom’s outfit @isrofashion

Decor @alexeventss

MC @officialpaskido

DJ @djsaintwillsofficial

Flutist @kizitoobiakor

Dancers @adantatv

