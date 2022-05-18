Comedy
Meet Eden! Josh2Funny And Wife Bina Welcome First Child
Aww! Congrats are in order for comedian Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny and his wife, Bina. The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Eden Alfred.
View this post on Instagram
Josh2Funny announced the news via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the newborn’s legs, which he captioned: “Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred”.
View this post on Instagram
“Welcome son,” the mum captioned the same photo on her Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to the Alfreds on their new addition!