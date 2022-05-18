Meet Eden! Josh2Funny And Wife Bina Welcome First Child

Aww! Congrats are in order for comedian Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny and his wife, Bina. The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Eden Alfred.

Josh2Funny announced the news via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the newborn’s legs, which he captioned: “Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred”.

“Welcome son,” the mum captioned the same photo on her Instagram page.

Congrats to the Alfreds on their new addition!