Meet Eden! Josh2Funny And Wife Bina Welcome First Child

Meet Eden! Josh2Funny And Wife Bina Welcome First Child

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Aww! Congrats are in order for comedian Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny and his wife, Bina. The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Eden Alfred.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny)

Josh2Funny announced the news via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the newborn’s legs, which he captioned: “Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny)

“Welcome son,” the mum captioned the same photo on her Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bina Alfred (@binataste)

Congrats to the Alfreds on their new addition!

