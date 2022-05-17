This Mum Sat for UTME With her Son as a Challenge & Here’s What Happened

“There is really no fixed pattern to training children,” wrote Facebook user, Michelle Buchi, as the conclusion of her post announcing the result of challenge between her and her son – sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination last week.

She was “tired of teaching, instructing and advising on the need for study time creation,” so she decided to do something different to encourage her son to prepare for the examination, which is part of the requirements for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Boom! I decided to register for JAMB in order to compete with his score line. Funnily, it made the young man to sit up when he saw me reading, browsing for points and sharing ideas with him,” she wrote in an earlier post on Facebook.

Well, the results are in and it’s what she expected! He won the challenge, scoring 243, against her 230. (The minimum acceptable score is 200).

Kudos to the mum, though. She went to great lengths to encourage her son.

“As an art student, I had to make efforts to study the latest recommended African/non African literary – novels, plays, poems etc from 2022 – 2025. I must confess, it wasn’t easy. But it was worth it,” she wrote. “After leaving school for more than a decade. I did not also go for JAMB lesson. I was hustling up and down the country. I was just informed of the exam date and boom, I show for exam hall,” she continued.

Congratulations to mother and son!

Photo Credit: Facebook/Michelle Buchi