Scoop

Stephanie Linus Welcomes Her Second Baby And The New Mommy Glow Is Absolutely Stunning

Published

1 min ago

 on

Stephanie Linus is a mom for the second time!

The actress and her husband Linus Idahosa welcomed a baby boy recently. The new mum made the joyous announcement on Instagram, sharing beautiful photos from when she was pregnant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephanie Linus (@stephanielinus)

“A Princely Arrival,” she wrote under a family portrait of herself and her hubby. “With thanksgiving and gratitude to our Heavenly Father, we are delighted to share with you the announcement of the birth of our second son whose arrival has immersed us with unspeakable joy. Indeed, the Lord has blessed us beyond measure and our hearts are filled with eternal gratitude. Glory be to His name. Stephanie & Linus. #baby #thankful #newbaby.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephanie Linus (@stephanielinus)

Congrats to Stephanie and Linus on their new addition.

