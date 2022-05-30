Simi celebrates Deja’s 2nd Birthday with Beautiful Video & Sweet Words: “My baby. My twin. You’re a wonder”

Two years ago, Nigeria danced to the tunes of Simi‘s Duduke. The soulful single rocked every speaker and even became a social media trend for all soon-to-be moms at the time.

A year later, the yummy mummy and singer gave us the first look of her child Deja on her first birthday, highlighting the striking resemblance they shared. These wholesome photos got everyone talking.

To celebrate her second birthday, Simi shared a beautiful video compilation showing her beautiful family bonding. The warmth and love from this video could be felt virtually. Birthday girl warmed hearts with her smile, and adorable face.

The singer and proud mummy accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption that read:

“My baby. My twin. You’re a wonder. You’re everything I prayed for and then much more. If I start to mention them now, it will turn to bragging. But I don’t love you because you are the light of my life. I’m so proud to be your mommy. You are my biggest, most precious, most wonderful gift. Your life and future are, as they have been since your conception, in the hands of God Almighty. Therefore you cannot fail. You cannot suffer. You will prosper. You will thrive. You will shine so bright in all the days of your long, fruitful life…”