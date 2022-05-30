10 Adorable Photos of These Charming Quadruplets Who Just Turned Two

Camille, Casper, Carissa, and Casen are one of the cutest kids on the gram, and we just can’t get enough of how adorable they all are.

They just clocked two years, and their mum Esekaigbe Edewede shared photos from their birthday photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday, May 30 with the caption “Happy birthday to the amazing C4. The light of the world.. May God keep you together forever.. you are such a blessing to me. Many many many more birthdays to celebrate… I love you.”

Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

Their parents said “I do” in 2019 and were just Mr. and Mrs before becoming mum and dad to their bundle of joy in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekaigbe Edewede (@edewe__de)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekaigbe Edewede (@edewe__de)

This isn’t the first time the family of six has shared moments that have brought a smile to our faces. The proud mum who manages the quadruplets’ official Instagram page often shares photos of her little cuties that are worthy of a double-tap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

See 10 photos that we absolutely love:

1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

10