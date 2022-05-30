Connect with us

10 Adorable Photos of These Charming Quadruplets Who Just Turned Two

A Rural Women's Centre in Zimbabwe Has Become a Regional Emblem & Change Maker in the Fight Against Menstruation Poverty

It’s A Double Academic Celebration for Helen Paul & Her Hubby Femi Bamisile

All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's White Wedding

It’s #AChocolateLoveStory White Wedding & We’re Relishing all the Beauty!

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Akah Nnani is Inspiring & Hilarious

Here’s the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

Ini Dima-Okojie's Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower was Full of Love and Laughter

Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Camille, Casper, Carissa, and Casen are one of the cutest kids on the gram, and we just can’t get enough of how adorable they all are.

They just clocked two years, and their mum Esekaigbe Edewede shared photos from their birthday photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday, May 30 with the caption “Happy birthday to the amazing C4. The light of the world.. May God keep you together forever.. you are such a blessing to me. Many many many more birthdays to celebrate… I love you.”

Aww!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

Their parents said “I do” in 2019 and were just Mr. and Mrs before becoming mum and dad to their bundle of joy in 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekaigbe Edewede (@edewe__de)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekaigbe Edewede (@edewe__de)

This isn’t the first time the family of six has shared moments that have brought a smile to our faces. The proud mum who manages the quadruplets’ official Instagram page often shares photos of her little cuties that are worthy of a double-tap.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

See 10 photos that we absolutely love:

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

9

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esekhaigbe quad (@thequadruplet_c4)

