Stephanie Linus Appointed as Chairperson of the Oscar Submission Committee

Nollywood

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly reconstituted Nigerian Official Selection Committee for the International Feature Film category at the prestigious Academy Awards (the Oscars).

Stephanie Linus is replacing Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi, another Nigerian who recently stepped down from the position.

According to This Day, ‘the newly formed NOSC team will be tasked with collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent Nigeria in the IFF category for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.’

The NOSC emphasizes that its new membership list brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds to contribute to the process of selecting the best film from Nigeria. Its newly reconstituted members also include Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation; Victor Okhai, President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria; veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; Andy Amenechi, former President of the DGN; Yibo Koko, a theatre practitioner; and Izu Ojukwu, writer, and director.

Other members include Adetokunbo Odubawo, alias DJ Tee (producer, director, cinematographer), Emem Isong (producer, screenwriter, film director), Dimeji Ajibola (director and producer), Jude Idada (director, actor, and writer), John Njamah (actor and director), Meg Otanwa (actress), and Ngozi Okafor.

The IFF Award (formerly labelled as the Best Foreign Language Award) is given out every year by the Academy to a full-length movie created outside the United States, having 50 per cent or more of its dialogue in languages other than English. The Oscars also have a few other requirements for submitted films, like having precise English subtitles, appropriate shooting formats, and proper theatrical releases.

