Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcome Second Child — Her Name is Adira River

Ashinaga Africa Initiative Now Accepting Scholarship Applications for Orphaned Students

Stephanie Linus Appointed as Chairperson of the Oscar Submission Committee

#BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week

Burna Boy drops Tracklist for New Album “I Told Them…”

How BBNaija Fans Are Reacting to Alex & Cee-C's Unexpected Conversation

Liz Osho is Shining on the Cover of Today’s Woman Magazine

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

Uriel talks about Her Eviction, Neo & Squabble with Whitemoney on “The Dip”

Sexual Harassment: University of Calabar Suspends Prof. Cyril Ndifon after Protests

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcome Second Child — Her Name is Adira River

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have announced the birth of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

The beautiful couple announced the exciting news on their respective Instagram pages. Serena Williams posted a photo of her young family: her husband, her five-year-old daughter Olympia, and the baby in her arms. She captioned the post with the new norm’s full birth name.

Alexis said in his post, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Serena Williams revealed she was pregnant in a surprise announcement at the Met Gala in May 2022.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, Olympia, in the same year.

