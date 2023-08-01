Serena Williams is Having A Baby Girl

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have announced that they are expecting a girl.

The couple, who are parents to 5-year-old Olympia, made the beautiful baby reveal in an intimate event attended by friends and relatives.

Serena Williams, in a surprise announcement at the Met Gala in May 2022, revealed that she was pregnant.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, Olympia, in 2017.

