Jada celebrates Son AJ’s 1st Birthday with Cute Photos!

International music executive Jada P is celebrating the one-year birthday of her son with Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Jada, who is also Wizkid’s manager, shared adorable photos of the boy, AJ, on her official Instagram page. She wrote, “Happiest 1st birthday, AJ. You have taught me how precious time is. May God continue to watch over you.”

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JADA ☄️ (@jada_p__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JADA ☄️ (@jada_p__)

Photo Credit: Jada P 

